Diddy's Secret Files Could Spell Trouble to Mogul's Exes Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Other A-List Stars: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly facing increasing isolation from his former friends and romantic partners as he awaits trial on serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Sources close to the situation indicate that high-profile figures from Hollywood, including Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz, are concerned that Combs may reveal damaging secrets about them if he is convicted.

"It's not like they've been going around trashing him, but everyone's been giving him a seriously wide berth," a source told In Touch. "He's radioactive at this point. Even if he hasn't been found guilty, his name is mud, and it would be social suicide to have anything to do with him."

Combs, 54, remains in federal custody as he awaits trial scheduled for May 2025. Prosecutors are preparing a case against him while also dealing with a growing number of lawsuits from multiple plaintiffs.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, representing dozens of alleged victims, stated that additional defendants will be named in the upcoming legal actions.

"He can't wrap his head around the fact that everyone's just dropped him," the insider added. "He expected all his high-profile friends to stand up for him, but they're staying silent."

The situation has left Combs missing the support of exes like Lopez, 55, and Diaz, 52. Sources reveal that there is significant concern among many in Hollywood that Combs could embarrass them by disclosing intimate details shared during their relationships.

"There's a legitimate fear among a huge swath of people in Hollywood that he could seriously embarrass them if he decides to talk about what they shared with him back in the day," the insider said. "All they can do is hope and pray he keeps his mouth shut."

Rumors also circulate that Combs has maintained meticulous records, including video footage from his lavish parties, which could contain compromising information about various celebrities.

As the situation develops, the fear of fallout continues to loom over those once close to Combs, marking a stark contrast from his previous status as one of the most influential figures in the music industry.