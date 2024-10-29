Liam Payne's Death: Unreleased Footage of Balcony Scene Shows New Tragic Details About His Fatal Fall

The moments leading up to Liam Payne's death earlier this month were revealed through an unreleased footage from the night of his fatal fall.

The 31-year-old former One Direction singer had apparently fainted and fallen from his third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires before crashing to the ground.

Video footage of Payne fainting and then stumbling was picked up by CCTV, according to South American journalist Paula Varela from Buenos Aires.

In an interview with local media, Varela said, "It's clear from the footage that he did not jump intentionally." She also made a point that had he fainted beside his bed. He would have fallen safely onto it instead of from the balcony

An investigation into Payne's death has called attention to the moments leading up to his death.

Varela talked about a hotel worker who became friendly with Payne and allegedly defied hotel management and brought items to his room.

"Authorities are now reviewing this link as part of the investigation," she said.

Emergency personnel responded to try and save Payne only a couple of minutes after the fall but confirmed that the singer had sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Arriving on the scene, the head of the state emergency medical system, Alberto Crescenti, said that a number of their injuries were so bad there was nothing to be done.

A toxicology report done prior to the autopsy suggested that Payne could have been in a "semi or totally unconscious" state during some drug-induced episode when he fell.

When they found his body, it was in a position that showed he hadn't braced for impact, confirming his state.

Tributes have been flooding across the world to remember Payne by fans and friends after his unexpected death.

Payne shared a number of messages on social media in his memory as well, including one from Nicole Scherzinger, who mentored Payne on "The X Factor," saying she had spoken to Minton shortly before he died.

While investigations are ongoing, millions around the world are grieving over the loss of one of the artists. The details of his death are still being investigated as everyone is trying to reconstruct what happened that night.