50 Cent Reveals He Declined $3 Million Offer to Perform at Trump Rally

50 Cent can't be bought.

The rapper recently revealed that he was offered $3 million to perform at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27.

During a segment on The Breakfast Club on Oct. 29, 50 was asked by host DJ Envy whether it's true that Trump offered him money to endorse him.

"I got a a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday," 50 Cent replied.

The pair then engage in a quick exchange and Envy repeats a reports that 50 was asked to perform his hit "Many Men" at the Republican National Convention over the summer.

"They offered $3 million," 50 responds, seemingly confirming the amount of money he was offered to perform at the rally, but also confirming that he was asked about both events.

"I didn't even go far... I didn't talk to them about that kinda stuff. I'm afraid about politics," he laughed.

"You understand? I do not like no part about them," 50 furthered.

Envy goes on to push 50 Cent about a previous conversation thread about gang activity.

"So no gangbanging and no politics!" 50 laughs back.

"It's because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That's the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan, He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan," he adds.

50 Cent turned down $3 Million to perform at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally 💰 pic.twitter.com/QFWMb4ojvm — Complex (@Complex) October 29, 2024

A representative for the Trump campaign has not confirmed if 50 cent's claim about Trump wanting him to perform at the rally were true or not.

However, the rally on Sunday was nothing short of controversial with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's comment about Puerto Rico going viral and causing many celebrities to endorse Kamala Harris as a result.

"There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said.

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico” pic.twitter.com/IXbXqDijyU — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

This caused Bad Bunny to endorse Harris for president and shared the news to his 45 million followers. He reposted a video of Harris talking about the importance of the current election for Puerto Rican.

"I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do. When Puerto Rico needed a and a competent leader," she said in the reposted segment.