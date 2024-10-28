Rubén Blades Posts Powerful Video Condemning Donald Trump

In Spanish

Panamanian artist and politician Rubén Blades posted a powerful message on social media today denouncing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, labeling him a "liar" and a "narcissist."

His words, directed at Latino voters in key states, began by accusing the former president of spreading a "horrible lie" about immigrants. He also repeatedly affirmed that "Kamala Harris is not a communist."

In one of the message's most moving sections, Blades stated, "If the lyrics of my songs have reached your hearts, believe me as well when I say that voting for Donald Trump is an attack on the United States Constitution and a show of support for those who wish to see it disappear from the face of the earth."

At 76, Blades reflected on his life experiences, saying, "I have "never" seen "a figure as dangerous for democracy" as Trump. He recounted the persecution his father faced under the dictatorship of Manuel Noriega in Panama and the attacks Blades himself endured as a presidential candidate.

Rubén Blades' Complete Endorsement of Kamala Harris:

"Hello, I'm Rubén Blades. Donald Trump has said that immigrants have poisoned the essence of the United States. A horrible lie. This nation was built by immigrants like us. We did not come begging. We arrived looking for opportunities to work hard, and our contributions and sacrifices have helped and continue to help the development of this nation.

In 1974, at the age of 29, I emigrated to the United States, following my family, who left Panama in 1973 due to pressures from the Noriega dictatorship. Like many of you, we came to this country escaping political persecution and seeking opportunities for a better life.

Today, at 76 years old, I assure you that in all my political experience, including my time as a presidential candidate in Panama in 1994, I have never seen a figure as dangerous for democracy as Donald Trump. He is devoid of empathy and real concern for the people's needs. A narcissist who believes himself infallible and superior to experts in fields where he lacks any knowledge. Everything he has said and done indicates that if he returns to the White House, his intention is to use authorities, even the military, to persecute and imprison those he deems rivals, undermining the Constitution in the process.

I'm not making this up or playing politics. Let's examine the facts. How can someone convicted of sexual abuse now present himself as a defender of women? How can someone who lacks a trace of spiritual life proclaim themselves as a defender of God and religion? How can someone who endorses white supremacist views, even calling them 'good people,' claim to respect or support the ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity that forms the social fabric of the United States?

Donald Trump calls himself a messiah, a savior of humanity, but his actions and words reveal him to be an anti-Christ, entirely opposite to Jesus' example. On August 13, 2024, in his interview with Elon Musk, Trump stated that if Kamala Harris wins the election, he would consider moving to Venezuela because it would be safer than the United States.

Why support a candidate who would say it is better to live under a dictatorship like Nicolás Maduro's just to frighten voters? Trump falsely accuses the Democratic candidate of being a communist. Kamala Harris is not a communist. Kamala Harris does not support any dictatorship, whether in Cuba, Venezuela, or Nicaragua, nor does she endorse regimes like those of Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin—communist tyrants that Trump publicly admires and defends. Don't be fooled. Kamala Harris is not a communist.

To Latino voters, especially in states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona, if the lyrics of my songs have reached your hearts, then believe me as well when I say that voting for Donald Trump is an attack on the United States Constitution and a show of support for those who wish to see it disappear from the face of the earth.

The example of your democratic system is a model of inclusion, tolerance, multiculturalism, and justice. For all these reasons, I respectfully and sincerely ask that this coming November 5th, you choose the first woman president of the United States.

Kamala Harris represents the best rational and spiritual option to help preserve the United States Constitution and the continuity of the democracy it upholds. Thank you for your attention." – Rubén Blades