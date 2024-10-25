Beyoncé Throws Her Full Support Behind Kamala Harris at Texas Rally: 'We're All Part of Something Bigger'

Beyoncé made a special appearance alongside Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas, on a Friday night.

The singer and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland joined forces on stage following an introduction by the former's mom, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé then officially proceeded to endorse Harris for president whose focus is on "reproductive rights."

"We are at the precipice of an enormous shift," she started her speech.

In the mom-of-three's call-to-vote, she said that she stood in front of thousands of crowds in Houston not as a "celebrity" or even a "political leader," but as a "mother" who is deeply concerned about the environment their children are growing up.

She said she wants "a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future."

Finishing her announcement with a positive outlook, she highlighted different neighborhoods in Houston.

"It's time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem. Our moment right now," said Beyoncé.

"We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you," the "Single Ladies" hitmaker said. "Let's do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris."

Beyoncé has extended her support to Harris, leveraging her massive social influence and expansive platform. For several months, the Harris campaign has incorporated Beyoncé's song "Freedom" as the backdrop for their events, leading many fans to speculate about the singer's implicit endorsement. However, the latest development has now solidified their partnership.

Watch the entire speech below.