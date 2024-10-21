Ariana Grande Gets Called Out for Her Rude Behavior Towards Horror Queen Elvira

Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson has met Ariana Grande and she did not have good things to say about the encounter.

Speaking to fans in a video captured on October 19, Peterson shared that Grande was definitely not one of her favorite encounters in the celebrity world.

"She came and she brought 20 guests. She wanted 20, 21 tickets and we are like OK. We give her the tickets and she gets backstage and she asks if I can take pictures with all of her friends and relatives that she brought," Peterson began.

"I took a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them," she adds.

However, when Peterson allegedly wanted a photo with Grande, the singer was less-than thrilled to do so.

"I say to her, can we take a photo together, and she goes 'Nah I don't do that,'" Peterson said.

To make matters worse, she went on to claim that Grande left before her show even started, but that her relatives stayed to watch the show without her.

One of the members on stage then quipped "she's playing the wrong witch" in reference to Grande's upcoming movie Wicked where she plays Glinda the good witch instead of Elphaba, the mean one played by Cynthia Erivo.

Clip: Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) dishes on one of her worst celebrity experiences:



Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/RMr9bkdDay — Everything Elvira Clips + Photos (@ElviraClips) October 19, 2024

This is not the first time that the singer has been bashed for her behavior.

A post on Reddit shared that Grande was rude when the superstar visited Walt Disney World.

"I worked at wdw when she visited way back when, before even the donut incident and way before the bombing, and everyone I worked with/knew who met her said she was awful, especially women and the older people. the only person who had a remotely ok interaction with her was the girl who, despite us being encouraged to treat celebs like every other guest, went full fangirl over her and worshipped her," one person shared.

In 2018, James Charles collaborated on a makeup tutorial with Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams. Dawson asked him about the rudest celebrity he had ever met, and Charles instantly named Grande.

"I messaged her back, and I was like, 'Hey, did I do something wrong?' And she literally was like, 'Hey, babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans, and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed,'" Charles said.

The YouTuber also recalled, expressing his disappointment about how Grande would "stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to appease them."

Grande has not commented on Peterson's comments.