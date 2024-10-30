Tyla, Halle Bailey and Coi Leray Stun as Halle Berry for Halloween: Pics

Halle Berry is your favorite celebrity's favorite celebrity. Young stars like Tyla, Halle Bailey and Coi Leray all dressed up as the Oscar-winning actress for Halloween, paying homage to some of her most iconic movie roles.

Actress and singer Halle Bailey, who has received many comparisons to Berry due to their similar names, stunned in her Jinx cosplay from Berry's 2002 role in Die Another Day. Showing off the work she's put into her postpartum body, many fans wondered if Bailey photoshopped Berry's big chop on her, or if she has officially gotten rid of her signature locs.

South African superstar Tyla also dressed up to look nearly identical to Berry's role as Sharon Stone in 1994's Flinstones. Captioning the post, "Well I've been a very bad girl, but you have to admit... I was very verrrrry good at it," the costume doubles as a shot to all the recent discussion around Tyla's "diva behavior."

And of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without a Catwoman cosplay. Rapper Coi Leray gave off her best latex look while posing in front of the New York skyline. Boasting a red lip and signature cat mask, she received approval from Berry herself, who captioned it, "Killed it!! 👏🏽" on her Instagram post.

Leray is the only celebrity costume Berry has acknowledged thus far, though fans have thoroughly been enjoying seeing the new generation of starlets give the 58-year-old actress her due flowers. Continuing to stay active in the industry, her latest horror film Never Let Go is receiving high critical praise.