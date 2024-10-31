Prince Only Did His Surprising 'New Girl' Cameo Because He Had a Crush on This Actress

Prince once made a shocking guest appearance on the show New Girl, and it turns out, he did it out of love.

Actress Hannah Simone has revealed that the "Purple Rain" singer's 2014 appearance on the show came about because he had a crush on her.

New Girl costume designer Debra McGuire and Simone host the The Mess Around podcast, and McGuire shared that Prince wanted to be on the show "because he had a crush on our little Hannah."

That's when Simone confirmed the news of the crush.

"Yeah. He tried for a very long time to find a way to be in the same room together," she said.

Simone, who played Cece Parekh on the show, shared that she did not see Prince in a romantic way.

"Love a Prince song. Happy to put on a Prince record. I was not interested in anything else," she shared.

"So, I was never in the same room with Prince. And then yeah, he was like a teenage boy who showed up at my job, which was really funny," Simone added.

Simone went on to reveal that one of the scenes was Prince's idea and it was the one which played during the episode's credits where the two of them play ping-pong.

"Apparently with people that he really likes to have that quality time with, he liked to play ping-pong. It was like five in the morning, they had to write in the tag — 'cause how were they going to incorporate ping-pong into the show? And they had to write this tag where Prince would get his request, which was: He wanted to play ping-pong with me," she revealed.

The ping-pong scene was the last scene that was shot for the episode that featured the singer over fears that Prince would leave after he had some "quality time" with Simone.

"He's Prince. So, he could be like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go now.' And so we saved it for the end," she shared.

"The thing that I'll never [forget] is — I don't play ping-pong, I'm not a good ping-pong player. I was so tired. It had been a 20-something hour day, and I just slammed the shot. I was just so tired, my body just went like, 'We're doing it.' And then he was like — he genuinely did walk off, which was really funny," Simone continued.

Prince died in 2016, two years after his appearance on the show, leaving behind a legacy of one of music's greatest as well as having sold over 100 million albums worldwide during the course of his career.