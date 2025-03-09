Suge Knight Exposes Prince's Clever Master Plan to Stir Tension with Diddy at a Dinner Surprise

Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, has opened up about a tense encounter between music moguls Diddy and Prince during a private performance at the Roosevelt Hotel.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Knight detailed how the legendary musician orchestrated the confrontation as part of an undisclosed grudge.

Knight said that their night started with a low-key dinner at the famed hotel.

He was dining with friends when a messenger approached their table with an intriguing invitation: The Prince wanted the Knight to attend his show and had arranged a special seating area for him.

"I was at the Roosevelt having dinner with a couple of homies when a guy came to our table and said, 'Hey, Prince is doing the show right now. He wants you to come in right now and watch his show, and he got a table for you,'" Knight recalled as quoted by AllHipHop.

He left his friends and headed off to the show.

Suge Knight Reveals Ongoing Tensions Between Prince and Diddy

Once inside, Knight found himself seated directly across from Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, surrounded by several other notable figures in the music industry.

Knight implied that Prince had set him up when he put him at that table since Prince knew that Diddy had a problem with him.

"Prince is the coldest gangster in the world. Don't let the high he fool y'all," Knight stated. "He was playing a guitar and said, 'What's up, Sh,' and started laughing because he knew what he was doing."

Things took a turn quickly. Knight claims he made only two brief comments to Diddy, which prompted an immediate reaction from the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Diddy stood up, signaling his security team. "Diddy's security covered their boss with coats, preventing anyone from seeing as they hurriedly escorted him out of the room," Knight explained.

He emphasized the authenticity of his account, swearing on the "right hand of God" that the incident occurred as described.