Netflix Cancels 9-Hour Prince Documentary From Oscar-Winning Director After His Estate Blocks It

The highly controversial Prince documentary will no longer be released.

Netflix announced the news that the project is now shelved and instead has been scrapped for a new documentary set to take its place.

"The Prince Estate and Netflix have come to a mutual agreement that will allow the estate to develop and produce a new documentary featuring exclusive content from Prince's archive. As a result, the Netflix documentary will not be released," the streaming service said in a statement to Variety.

The documentary, directed by Oscar winner Ezra Edelman, has been the subject of controversy and reportedly featured claims of abuse from exes of Prince.

In September, a report was released from The New York Times that alleged that the documentary included the physical and emotional abuse claims.

After news of the documentary being axed was announced, the estate of the late singer posted a clip to X. In the clip, several quotes appear from the singer and ends with the hashtag #Free.

"The Vault Has Been Freed," the caption for the clip reads.

Last year, representatives of the late singer's estate expressed dissatisfaction with the six-part documentary, which had been in production for four years. They criticized what they saw as "dramatic" factual inaccuracies and "sensationalized" depictions of Prince's life.

Prince's seamlessly blended rock, funk, R&B and pop, crafting a unique sound that defied categorization. His groundbreaking album Purple Rain released in 1984 not only cemented his status as a global icon but also redefined the relationship between music and film. The singer was a multi-instrumentalist, known for his virtuosic guitar skills, powerful vocals, and ability to produce and arrange his own music.

Beyond his own catalog -- which includes timeless hits like "When Doves Cry," "Kiss," and "1999" -- Prince was a prolific songwriter for other artists, penning classics such as Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and The Bangles' "Manic Monday." His commitment to artistic freedom also made him a trailblazer in the fight for musicians' rights, famously challenging record labels over ownership of his masters.

Even after his death in 2016 through an accidental overdose of fentanyl, Prince's influence continues to shape modern music, with artists across genres drawing inspiration from his innovation, stage presence and fearless creativity.