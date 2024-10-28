All The Shocking Features On Tyler, The Creator's 'Chromakopia': Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino and More

Tyler, The Creator's eighth studio album Chromakopia has finally been released, shocking fans with unexpected musical guests.

Sexxy Red, Lil Wayne, Schoolboy Q, GloRilla, Childish Gambino, Daniel Caesar, Doechii, Tees Touchdown, and Willow are all bold features on the project, amongst more cameos. The 33-year-old rapper had thrown fans off his scent only weeks prior to the announcement of the album, sharing during a festival set that he wasn't making music, adding, "F—k features."

With the album shockingly featuring a star-studded cast, the surprise only brought more excitement to first listens. The artist's first album in three years, fans' immediate reactions to the project have been overwhelmingly positive.

GLORILLA, SEXYY RED, LIL WAYNE & TYLER, THE CREATOR WTF THIS IS HARD AFFFFFFFF pic.twitter.com/tUUBgKxumk — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) October 28, 2024

just finished chromakopia.... 14/14 NO MISSES. ALL FEATURES DELIVERED. ABSOLOUTLEY BEAUTIFUL FROM START TO FINISH. TYLER HAS DONE IT AGAIN THANK YOU FOR THIS MASTERPIECE. #Chromakopia pic.twitter.com/1o2s9rVXZr — CB✌🏾Breezy (@cb2breezy) October 28, 2024

The album is a glimpse of Tyler's current life. He shared during his listening event in Los Angeles Sunday evening, "The album kinda just turned into me taking a bunch of sh-t my mom told me as a kid. Now that I'm 33, all that stuff is like 'Oh, that's what the f—k she was talking about. People are getting older, folks having families now, and all I got is a new Ferrari. Life is life-ing and I don't know, I just wanted to write about stuff that I think about when I'm dolo."

He shouts out long-time friend and The Bear star Lionel Boyce on "Rah Tah Tah," noting his career pivot earning him an Emmy nomination. "Me and Lionel boys from drama class, my boy can act now." He also honors Kendrick Lamar on the same track, exclaiming, "It's really Odd Future, all those other n—s whacked out / The biggest out the city, after Kenny, that's a fact now."

Tyler is set to bring Chromakopia on a world tour in February 2025, kicking off in St. Paul, Minnesota alongside Lil Yachty.