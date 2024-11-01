Katy Perry Rocks Bold 'I Voted' Headpiece as She Shows Off Voting Early

Katy Perry is one of the many people across the United States who has voted early.

The "Woman's World" songstress took to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 1 to show off the fact that she voted early in the upcoming Nov. 5 election. Adorning a black shirt and jeans, her outfit appears normal, that is, until she shows off her giant "I Voted" headpiece. Perry also posed by a sign that said "United Not Divided."

While Perry did not outright say who she voted for in her post, the star has been open about her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in the upcoming election.

Perry indicated her support for Harris by resharing a fan edit of the politician paired with the singer's 2024 single "Woman's World" on her Story earlier this year.

There have been several other notable names who have endorsed Harris in her attempt to win the presidency.

One of the biggest was Taylor Swift, who gave her support of Harris after the Sept. 10 debate between Harris and Donald Trump.

In her statement, Swift shared that she is choosing to vote for Harris because she is a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

Swift went on to share that she was so "heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

The Harris campaign took her endorsement and ran with it, even creating a new Snapacat filter.

Other big stars who have endorsed Harris include Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny.