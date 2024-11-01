The Cure's Robert Smith Says He Only Joined a Band So He Wouldn't Have to Get Up for Work

The Cure's Robert Smith did not want to go the traditional route when it came to getting a 9-5 job.

On Oct. 30 The Cure played a live session for Huw Stephens on 6 Music and another for the Radio 2 In Concert. The performances will be available to watch on Nov. 2 and before them, he spoke with Jo Whiley for BBC Radio 2 about the band's newly-released album "Songs of a Lost World" - their 14th album and first in 16 years. It was then that he shared he joined the group to avoid the traditional work route.

"I do live at night. I mean, my reason for being in a band was primarily so I didn't have to get up for work, it really is," Smith began via NME.

"I didn't think I'd ever be able to endure a boss and I didn't ever think I'd be able to get anywhere on time in the morning... I couldn't at school. It was like no, my mum's voice just every day ringing up the stairs 'You've got five minutes till that bus!' One day I don't have to do this," he added.

Smith shared that the winter months are particularly hard on him, especially January.

"So it's weird because the others all get up, they're all daytime people and I honestly, I go to bed at like... I do listen to the Breakfast Show and I do watch the sun come out, and then I go to bed. I wasn't joking, that's actually how I live. [...] It bothers me round about January, I start to get really miserable, oh if you think I'm miserable, God January! I don't see daylight over the whole of January, so sometimes that gets to me... I don't know, I just like being out at night," he shared.

"Songs of a Lost World" includes the previously released singles, "Alone" and "A Fragile Thing." The album has been praised by critics and currently holds a score of 93 out of 100 on Metacritic. All of the tracks on it were written by Smith.

In his new interview, Smith shared that he would much rather sing than write songs.

"It's the one thing, as I've grown older, that I've found much much harder to do, to write words that I want to sing. I can write words but I don't really feel like singing them," he said via MSN.

"So to arrive at that point where I think that it's worth singing these songs, it has become really, really hard. I have to admit," he continued.