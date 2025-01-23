2025 BRIT Award Notations Revealed with Taylor Swift Shockingly Snubbed for Album of the Year

The 2025 BRIT Award nominations are here and many are buzzing over the nominations.
The nominations were unveiled on Jan. 23 and Charli XCX leads the list with five nominations, including an Album of the Year nod for her acclaimed Brat album. Dua Lipa is another major nominee at this year's award show, having been nominated for each of her three albums including her most recent one, Radical Optimism.
In a surprise turn, The Cure received a major comeback at the awards show having been nominated for the first time in 30 years. Their album, Songs in a Lost World, is up for Album of the Year and was met with acclaim upon its release last year.
Read more: Taylor Swift's Reign Continues: 'Eras' Honored as 'Tour of the Century' at IHeartRadio Music Awards
Another notable surprise was former Little Mix member Jade being nominated, scoring two nominations for Best Pop Act and her song "Angel of My Dreams" was nominated for Song of the Year.
Notably absent from a major category was Taylor Swift, whose album The Tortured Poets Department was nowhere to be found in the list of nominations for Album of the Year despite it being the biggest album in the United Kingdom last year. The Official Charts Company ranked it as No. 1 on their year-end list of the biggest album, coming above such projects as Brat and Radical Optimism which both scored nominations in the field.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
Artist of the year
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the year
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Album of the year
- Charli XCX - Brat
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
Song of the year
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
- KSI (feat Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Somedays
Best new artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
International artist of the year
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International group of the year
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
International song of the year
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Best alternative/rock act
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Best dance act
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Best pop act
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Best R&B act
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
Rising star
- Winners: Myles Smith
- Elmiene
- Good Neighbours
© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.