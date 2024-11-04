Diddy and Hugh Hefner Have The Same Formula, Celebrity Crowd For 'Freak-Off' Parties, Former Playboy Bunny Reveals

Former Playboy model Precious Muir has claimed that Sean Diddy Combs and the late Hugh Hefner employed those same methods to become what she dubbed the "kings of parties."

Muir, who was a model in New York at the turn of the century, said both men used a "playbook" when it came to throwing lavish parties in an exclusive interview with Mirror US.

Muir attended parties thrown by Hefner and Diddy, telling the paper that the same stars would show up at both events.

Those parties may have been more for celebrity power players, according to Muir.

"The same people, the same celebrities, the same athletes that go to Diddy's parties would go to Hefner's parties. It's the same crowd," she said.

When Muir first met Hefner, she said, "Oh my God, I've really admired this man for so long because he's the King of Playboy."

However, during a photo opportunity with him, she had an unsettling experience when he allegedly groped her.

Muir also recounted her time partying it up with Diddy, describing the invitation as an "opportunity of a lifetime."

The events were invite-only and sold to patrons under the premise of rubbing elbows with entertainment industry movers and shakers, she said.

"Everything is taken care of," Muir said. "We provide accommodation so when you go to the Hamptons, there is a house you can stay at. It's very beautiful and lavish."

But that was just the fun part. She pointed out a darker side of all these elegant affairs.

When she got to the party, she believed she and other models were treated like "fresh meat," easy prey for more established attendees.

Diddy faces much more serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In court, he pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations against him.

Diddy "categorically denies" any allegations of sexual abuse, his attorney Erica Wolff told CNN in a statement.

The luster of celebrity parties can be paradoxical compared to their risks, and Muir's comments come at a time when the rapper is facing legal woes.