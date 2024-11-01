Details of Diddy's Non-Disclosure Agreement for His Parties Revealed

Diddy's non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that participants of his notorious "Freak-Off" parties would purportedly be asked to sign in order to attend has been exposed as of Friday (Nov. 1), according to a new report.

Diddy, the famous rapper, producer and record executive otherwise known as Sean Combs, was arrested and indicted in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more. He is currently awaiting the start of his trial in May 2025 from a detention cell in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Diddy's reported NDA document, when signed, would legally prevent the signee from sharing information about Diddy, his family, his current or former partners, spouses, friends, and business colleagues, per the report.

It comes across as a fairly standard NDA on the face of it, saying the terms of the agreement are in effect for many years after being signed.

In one part of the NDA, as obtained by TMZ on Friday, it says that the signee must "irrevocably agree that you shall not at any time use or disclose, directly or indirectly, to anyone any of the following information: any information acquired by you in any manner and/or by any medium or means whatsoever at any time in the past, present and/or future which concerns or in any way relates to Artist [Diddy], any Artist Parties and/or Artist's business activities, entertainment activities, financial affairs and/or personal life, and all such information shall be deemed confidential, private, secret and sensitive and kept by you as confidential unless Artist otherwise advises you in writing in Artist's sole discretion."

Diddy Party NDA Revealed, Signees Can't Talk About Anyone Associated With Diddy | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Zgy3PyQaWh — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2024

Another portion of the document lays out the time frame for the non-disclosure, saying, "The term of this Agreement and duty to keep all information confidential and not use Prohibited Material shall commence on the first date above and continue for the life of Artist plus twenty (20) years or seventy (70) years, whichever is longer."

Read and download the full PDF of the Diddy NDA document at this link. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges leveled against him.

Last month, Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, was asked what she thinks about Diddy. Aoki is a former fashion model who maintains close ties with Diddy's teen twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie.

"What do I think about Diddy?" Aoki said in a social media video that was re-shared online. "I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people, and I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, 'cause they're nice kids."

She added, "And it's not their fault that anything — anything, adults — that's adult business. And they are not adults. My little cousins? They are in school, they are not adults. So please treat them like children. That's all I ask."

There are ties between Diddy's family and the Simmons. Kimora was close friends with D'Lila and Jessie's later mother, Kim Porter, who died in 2018. Porter was in a long-term relationship with Diddy, albeit sporadically, between 1994 and 2007; she also birthed their son Christian.