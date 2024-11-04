Cardi B Unfazed Amid Social Media Fury from Azealia Banks Calling Her Kamala Harris' Speech 'Eye Gougingly Cringe'

Cardi B is putting all that shade right back in the pocket, even after cutting remarks from rapper Azealia Banks and comedian Roseanne Barr.

A considerable part of the outrage comes from Cardi's comments made this week while she was addressing women at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris during her Detroit stop.

Cardi B endorsed Kamala and choked during her speech! Try not to get second hand embarrassment from this! 🤦🏻‍♂️🙄 pic.twitter.com/h34QIwHFsr — AJ (@_ajtsanchez) November 2, 2024

Azealia Banks, known as a woman without a filter, took to Twitter and called Cardi B's speech's "eye gougingly cringe" while exploring the idea that she's disingenuous in front of cameras.

Yikes, that cardi b Harris speech was eye gougingly cringe.... cardi HAS to stop doing that *stupid latina* shtick she does cause it's forced and not real. Sis is from 158th n Broadway. She's a Washington heights Mami at the core. Dominican women intelligent as hell, the shtick... — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 2, 2024

Banks, who took issue with Cardi, felt that she misrepresented her Dominican roots, saying, "Dominican women are intelligent as hell."

Banks lashed out on social media when someone accused her of being an internet troll.

"Do you have anything better to do than follow me?" she clapped back as she emphasized the right to speak up.

Do you have anything better to do than follow me? Ya know, it's been well documented that Azealia Banks is out of her fucking mind, it's YOU all who are crazy enough to still be tuned in and listening. Maybe you need the medication. Fucking loser. Lmaoooooo. You clearly cannot... https://t.co/pMkooMGjrz — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 3, 2024

Cardi B, on the other hand, doubled down on her support of Harris, insisting that women have more obstacles to overcome.

She then tweeted, "Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited.'

Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited!... Let me tell you something, women have to work ten times harder and perform ten times better and STILL our success comes with excuses... its because shes pretty or... — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

She concluded by discussing the stories of sexually successful women, stating that we often say a woman only gets where she is because of her looks or other ways to get ahead that aren't merit-based.

Even Roseanne Barr weighed in, asking what kind of underdog Harris was, as Cardi called her. Barr, a strong booster of Donald Trump as President, wondered how someone with so much media support could be the underdog.

You think the women with the entire media and government behind her is the underdog? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 2, 2024

Previously, Cardi B showed interest in politics when she endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Even closer to Election Day on Tuesday, GloRilla is joining artists in support of Kamala Harris, as well as Jennifer Lopez, who spoke fervently at a Las Vegas rally.