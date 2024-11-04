Cardi B Unfazed Amid Social Media Fury from Azealia Banks Calling Her Kamala Harris' Speech 'Eye Gougingly Cringe'

Cardi B is putting all that shade right back in the pocket, even after cutting remarks from rapper Azealia Banks and comedian Roseanne Barr.
A considerable part of the outrage comes from Cardi's comments made this week while she was addressing women at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris during her Detroit stop.
Azealia Banks, known as a woman without a filter, took to Twitter and called Cardi B's speech's "eye gougingly cringe" while exploring the idea that she's disingenuous in front of cameras.
Banks, who took issue with Cardi, felt that she misrepresented her Dominican roots, saying, "Dominican women are intelligent as hell."
Banks lashed out on social media when someone accused her of being an internet troll.
"Do you have anything better to do than follow me?" she clapped back as she emphasized the right to speak up.
Cardi B, on the other hand, doubled down on her support of Harris, insisting that women have more obstacles to overcome.
She then tweeted, "Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited.'
She concluded by discussing the stories of sexually successful women, stating that we often say a woman only gets where she is because of her looks or other ways to get ahead that aren't merit-based.
Even Roseanne Barr weighed in, asking what kind of underdog Harris was, as Cardi called her. Barr, a strong booster of Donald Trump as President, wondered how someone with so much media support could be the underdog.
Previously, Cardi B showed interest in politics when she endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.
Even closer to Election Day on Tuesday, GloRilla is joining artists in support of Kamala Harris, as well as Jennifer Lopez, who spoke fervently at a Las Vegas rally.
