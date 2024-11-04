Drake Gets Blasted for Bullying DeMar DeRozan at Raptors Game Instead of Attending Lil Wayne's Historic Show

Drake cannot escape controversy this year.

The rapper is now being called out for comments that he made in regard to Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan who used to be a Toronto Raptor.

The Kings played the Raptors, whom Drake owns a portion of, and he appeared to call DeRozan "a "p--y" when the two teams faced off, the New York Post reports.

It was Vince Carter's jersey retirement night, and with DeRozan's impactful history with the franchise, his day might come, too. But during an interview on the broadcast, Drake said he'd step in if that ever happens.

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up I'll go up there and pull it down myself ... shout out to Kyle [Lowry]," Drake said.

The beef between the two comes from DeRozan siding with Kendrick Lamar in the ongoing feud he has with Drake. While Drake and DeRozan used to be friendly when he played for the Raptors, DeRozan hails from Compton, California.

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up ill go up there and pull it down myself....shout out to Kyle". Drake, salty at DeMar DeRozan who was in the Not Like Us video with Kendrick Lamar. Damn. pic.twitter.com/KUN3ViL9E9 — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) November 3, 2024

DeRozan was rapped about in Lamar's "Not Like Us," which outperformed any of the Drake return disses on the charts over the last year.

"I'm glad DeRoz came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither," he rapped.

DeRozan also went on to star in the music video for "Not Like Us" as well as attended Lamar's Juneteenth concert "The Pop Out."

DeRozan was asked about the comment after the game and drew laughs by noting, "He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down."

DeMar DeRozan on his reaction to Drake saying he’ll pull his jersey banner down if it went up:



“He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down.” pic.twitter.com/jaUcjtG4lV — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) November 3, 2024

Now, Drake is getting roasted for his comments by people on the internet.

"Adonis needs to sit his pops down. He took Chubbs to 'scare' DeMar DeRozan instead of his son who loves basketball and could have got to see Vince Carter's name go up in the rafters forever? Kendrick was right about Drake picking clout over fatherhood," one person commented.

Adonis needs to sit his pops down. He took Chubbs to "scare" DeMar DeRozan instead of his son who loves basketball and could have got to see Vince Carter's name go up in the rafters forever? Kendrick was right about Drake picking clout over fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/GKvfPEIiBo — Cawb (@CAWBBBB) November 3, 2024

"#Drake lame asf," said another.

Notably, Drake missed his friend and mentor Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans in order to be at the basketball game to throw shade.

Wayne's performance included such songs as "Get Your Roll On," "I Need a Hot Girl," and "Neighborhood Superstar," and saw he team up with the Hot Boys again.

The Hot Boys' last album was 2003′ Let 'Em Burn.