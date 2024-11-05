Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky Gets a Letter From Rocky Himself, Sylvester Stallone

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy Rocky received a special honor from the man who played Rocky in the iconic film franchise, Sylvester Stallone.

On the occasion of Rocky's first birthday, he was given a unique present from Stallone -- a handwritten note made out specifically for him.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Nov. 4, Barker shared the note as well as what Stallone had to say in his message.

"Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things," the note began.

Stallone shared that "life has many challenges you will face," but encouraged the baby to "show dedication and determination!"

"You must never give up on your dreams, never! Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!" he added.

"Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky Stallone," the note ended.

During his caption for the post, Barker shared that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, was the person behind the special gift.

"Thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone," he captioned the post.

The note is clearly a special gift for the couple. Barker told Complex last year that Stallone's character was one of the main inspirations behind his son's name.

He described 1976's Rocky as "the greatest boxing movie of all time" before also revealing that the name came from a tribute to Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George. The middle name Thirteen does not have a special meaning necessarily. Barker joked, "13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Rocky comes from a blended family that includes: Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 9 - who Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick - as well as Barker's children Landon Barker, 21, Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, who he coparents with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.