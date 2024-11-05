BTS' RM Embarks on a Journey of Self-Discovery in 'Right People, Wrong Place' Documentary Trailer

BTS' RM is ready to show off a more personal side to himself in his upcoming documentary trailer.

Released on Nov. 5, RM dropped the trailer for his RM: Right People, Wrong Place documentary. The new look offers a glimpse into a more intimate side of the artist as well as the creative process behind his new album of the same name.

In the clip, RM emphasizes his desire to come off as authentic by asking a question.

"What kind of storyteller should I become?" he asks.

The film promises to chronicle RM's journey through the complexities of life as an artist, blurring the lines between his personal and professional struggles.

Throughout the trailer, RM offers insightful commentary as well as lyrical insights that showcase his growth as well as his desire to remain true to himself amidst the whirlwind fame that he has experienced over the course of his career.

Along with the trailer for the film, BIGHIT MUSIC announced ticket sales for the documentary. The first tickets will be on sale Nov. 6 and a second sale will be available on Nov. 20 with additional sales found on the documentary's website.

Official Trailer



🎟️ 국내 티켓 판매: 11월 20일

🎫 Tickets on sale for selected regions

1st Ticket-sale Open: Nov 6

2nd Ticket-sale Open: Nov 20

🔗 More info: https://t.co/Q2mpFMEXGY#RM #RightPeopleWrongPlace pic.twitter.com/MU3kKOUxmQ — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 5, 2024

RM: Right People, Wrong Place made its premiere at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival. However, RM, was not able to attend the film's premiere due to mandatory military service. At the end of the film's premiere, a heartfelt message from RM appeared at the film's conclusion, PinkVilla reports. The message also thanked the BTS fans called The ARMY.