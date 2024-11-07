The Harry Styles Lookalike Contest In London Is Happening Even After Chaotic Timothée Chalamet Event in NYC

Harry Styles fans are looking to make history as the singer is the latest celebrity to get a lookalike contest labeled after him.

The announcement of the contest was first shared on Instagram. Offering cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place contestants who resemble Styles closely, the contest will be held in Soho Square in London at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The competition comes after a similar contest was held for another One Direction member, Zayn Malik was announced. That competition was announced with flyers spread across New York City. It is set to take place on Nov. 17 and the some of the prizes include a free tattoo.

Malik did not comment on the event, but the lookalike competitions for him and Styles comes after their former bandmate Liam Payne unexpectedly died last month after falling from a balcony in Argentina.

Malik is set to tour Jan. 21st in Washington, D.C., before going on to New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He will conclude in San Francisco on Feb. 3rd.

Both Malik and Styles' contests arrive after fans of Timothée Chalamet held a lookalike contest in New York. Chalamet actually showed up to the contest, which caused complete chaos. NYPD detained four participants for disorderly conduct as participants swarmed the real Chalamet.

When the event was concluded, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell won the contest dressed as Wonka, walking away with a $50 cash prize. However, the event did not come with consequences as contest organizers were issued a $500 fine for holding an "unpermitted costume contest," which was advertised through flyers posted across the city.

However, on Nov. 7, another lookalike contest will be taking place -- this time in Smithfield Square in Dublin, Ireland for Paul Mescal. The actor is in the area to promote his new movie, Gladiator II.