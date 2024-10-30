Zayn Malik Lookalike Contest Will Be Held in NYC Following Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Chaos

Following the absolute mayhem of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in Manhattan's Washington Square Park this past weekend, it seems there's another lookalike event in the works. This time, it's for former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

Chaos ensued during Chalamet's lookalike contest on Sunday, when the Academy Award nominee unexpectedly showed up to the frantic scene. NYPD detained four participants for disorderly conduct as participants swarmed the real Chalamet.

At the end of the event, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell won the contest dressed as Wonka, walking away with a $50 cash prize. While the contest organizers were issued a $500 fine for holding an "unpermitted costume contest," which was advertised through flyers posted across the city, it seems they're at it again.

Flyers around the city have begun surfacing for the Malik contest, slated to be held at Maria Hernandez Park on November 17th. The prize is noted to be a free tattoo, as participants gear up to compete for the judges.

Many X users have shared both their excitement and worry for the event, seeing as how it could potentially be as disastrous as the last lookalike attempt.

While the British singer has yet to comment on the event, he's recently delayed his Stairway to the Sky tour dates following the unexpected death of his former bandmate, Liam Payne. Malik will tour January 21st in Washington, D.C., before going on to New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He will conclude in San Francisco on February 3rd.

