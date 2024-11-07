Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Had Multiple Emergency Visits from Paramedics Leading Up to Her Death

Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson reportedly faced several health setbacks leading up to her untimely death on Nov. 4

It is now being reported that Nelson had serious health issues that led to multiple calls to paramedics in the weeks leading up to her death.

In emergency logs obtained by TMZ, the outlet shared that paramedics were called to Nelson's house at least six times. The first of the calls was in September of this year and the most recent call after that was on Nov. 1, three days before she passed away.

The outlet says that her name is not listed on every one of the call sheets that they obtained, but they have confirmed that the calls made were all made either by her or on her behalf.

Some of the issues that were discussed in the logs included bleeding in the GI tract, heart health issues and pain from infection. In September, the singer was rushed from her Minneapolis home to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

Sources told TMZ that the calls made to paramedics were just the tip of the iceberg and that these issues were common before her death on Nov. 4. Additionally, sources did confirm to TMZ that Nelson suffered from heart issues.

Nelson's cause of death has not been officially released by the coroner's office as of reporting.

The singer's last performance was in 2018 and she was reportedly in the process of writing a memoir at the time of her death, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Nelson was scheduled to perform her farewell concert in June, but fell ill before the show and the show went on without her.

She leaves behind her husband, Maurice Phillips, and six children. She was 64 years old.