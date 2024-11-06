Marina Diamandis Shares Her Thoughts on Trump Supporters: 'I Feel Sorry For Them'

Following Donald Trump's win over Kamala Harris, numerous public figures have taken their thoughts to social media. Among them was singer Marina Diamandis, who dished out her take on Trump's victory and his supporters.

On November 7, Diamandis uploaded a video on her official TikTok account, which revealed her true feelings on the election.

"You know I was just thinking, I was like, I actually don't feel mad at Trump supporters. I feel f****** sorry for them," she shared. "Because it just occurred to me that they can't possibly imagine how much better life could be with a female president like Kamala Harris."

She continued, "They don't even know what's possible because they're just stuck in this old paradigm because of X-Y-Z, you know. They've been brought up in different ways, different educations, et cetera."

Diamandis then threaded on the topic of leadership:

"I don't know, today I've just been thinking a lot about leadership and how we so often equate leaders with power and control and actually leaders, like true leaders are the ones who help people. So if you feel unmotivated and you're like 'Where are the good people at?,' they are everywhere in society, we're just looking in the wrong places."

The singer added, "If you wanna see who (the) true leaders are, look for the human beings who are actively doing things to help other people. They're not doing it for self-serving reasons."