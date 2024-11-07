Brianna LaPaglia Opens Up About Her Abusive Relationship With Zach Bryan: 'I'm Stronger Than a Weak Man'

In an episode of the BFFs podcast, Brianna LaPaglia opened up about her abusive relationship with singer Zach Bryan.

According to a preview clip from the November 8th episode, LaPaglia revealed that she had declined hush money from Bryan and that her actions would speak for those who had experienced emotional abuse.

@bffspod Bri talks about her relationship and breakup with Zach Bryan, tonight at 8pm ET ♬ original sound - BFFs Pod

"This episode of me not taking the money, like it's not just for me, it's for anyone else that's been emotionally abused, it's for people right now that are being emotionally abused," she shared. "It's for people that don't have a support system that I was luckily enough to have, going through this."

She then dropped a bombshell, "Last week, I didn't want to talk about it, 'cause I was scared, so I was like, 'yeah we can just talk about this stuff that's public.' I still said 'f*** your money,' but you made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away."

"This isn't like a drama thing for me. This isn't me not signing the NDA or not taking the money because I wanna get on here and expose who he is and his secrets and all that s***."

"I didn't take the money because I'm not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me," she said. "I'm a lot stronger than a weak man."