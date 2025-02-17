Doechii Claps Back at Lip-Syncing Claims After Grammys Performance

Doechii is shutting down claims that she lip-synced during her performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The rapper, known for her high-energy stage presence, took to TikTok on Feb. 15 to address accusations that parts of her live performance were pre-recorded.

"I can't possibly get on here and say this calmly or nicely: y'all are stupid as hell," Doechii said, visibly frustrated. "So slow! That is my DJ's voice picking up on the lines that I can't say because I'm doing A SOMERSAULT."

According to People, the 26-year-old artist performed "Catfish" and "Denial Is a River" at the awards show. She incorporated intricate choreography, including flipping off dancers' shoulders and climbing a human staircase, and insisted that every aspect of the performance was live.

Doechii also shared the challenges she faced while performing at the Grammys, revealing that she had been battling both bronchitis and the flu during the intense live set.

Despite her illness, she pushed through the performance, which included high-energy choreography and acrobatics.

Doechii Defies Critics at the 2025 Grammys

To further address the lip-syncing rumors, she pointed out that the sound of her beaded hair hitting the microphone at the beginning of her performance was clear evidence that she was singing live.

The rapper emphasized her commitment to delivering an authentic performance, asserting that she had worked tirelessly to build the stamina needed for such an intense show.

Despite the controversy, the night was a career-defining moment for Doechii. She made history by winning the Best Rap Album award, becoming only the third woman ever to receive this prestigious honor, Entertainment Weekly said.

During her emotional acceptance speech, she shared her struggles and triumphs.

"I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much," she said. "I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me I would be rewarded. And I have to thank God."

During her acceptance speech, Doechii also encouraged her fans, particularly Black women. She emphasized that anything is possible and urged others not to let stereotypes hold them back.

"You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are," she said.

In addition to winning Best Rap Album, Doechii was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for her hit song "NISSAN ALTIMA."

To celebrate her achievements, she released a new single, "Nosebleeds," later that evening. In it, she confidently rapped about her continued success and determination, proclaiming, "Guess we'll never see the day that Doechii crown falls."