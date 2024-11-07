Cardi B's Bling-Filled Video Sends Fans into Frenzy Over Possible Baby Name Reveal

Cardi B hinted at the name of her third child, whom she welcomed with Offset, back in September.

In an Instagram from jeweler Elliot Eliantte's page, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper reposted the clip on her own page and boasted a collection of five dazzling diamond bracelets, possibly alluding to her baby's name.

The names of her two oldest children, Kulture and Wave, were elegantly spelled out in a dazzling array of bracelets. Among the stack, she tried to hide the bracelet engraved with the name of her third child, but a slight slip of her finger uncovered the initials "B" and "L."

As she positioned her wrist given the camera, Cardi playfully teased, "Y'all can't see my daughter's name yet so I gotta hide the last one."

"Just know the whole f****** wrist is Eliantte b****."

Sharp-sighted fans wasted no time flocking to the comment section, where many claimed they had also noticed the letters "S," "O," and "M" embellishing the diamond bracelet.

Other onlookers believe the Grammy-winner's rapper choice of name for her new baby girl was believed to be "Blossom," while others believe it's "Bloom."

CARDI B DAUGHTER NAME IS BLOSSOM OMG? pic.twitter.com/ucm0QKBudK — miya ★ (new acc fm) (@imjusttm) November 6, 2024

Cardi daughter name is either Bloom or Blossom. Elliante ain’t crop that video right lmao — juliet🦂 (@notjujubaby) November 6, 2024

Cardi named her daughter Blossom 🌸🥰 that’s sooo cute 😆 she was right. That damn flower been in our face the whole time 😆 — •Petty Davis🤘🏽• (@LuvDMarie) November 6, 2024

So, is cardib Baby Girl's name Bloom/Bloem? As in a flower that blooms🌸those are the letters i think i saw in her little video. That's a cute name🌺🌸 — SillyWabbit👠☂️🇬🇭 (@ImThatGirl811) November 7, 2024

Summer Walker daughter name is Bubbles 🫧& Cardi B daughter name is Blossom 🌸 so I guess it’s up to e to have Buttercup 🧈☕️😂 — 🩷 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐃 𝐆𝐔𝐘 🩷 (@ikyh8me) November 6, 2024

Cardi announced the birth of her third child, sharing that the baby was born on September 7.

Upon closer inspection, she may have dropped a subtle hint about the baby's name in the caption, where she included multiple pink flower emojis and described the newborn as "The prettiest lil thing."

Hints about Cardi B's third baby's name comes after she openly voiced her disappointment regarding the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, where Donald Trump emerged victorious over Kamala Harris.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 32-year-old shared a heartfelt message expressing her feelings towards Harris.

"To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for the presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!" she wrote, adding, "You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!"

"You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart," she said.

The rapper went on, "Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine."