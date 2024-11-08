Sabrina Carpenter Cries Tears of Joy Reacting to Her Grammy Nomination

Are those Sabrina Carpenter's tears of joy? Because, as one of the many artists receiving their very first Grammy nominations this year, Carpenter took to social media to react to her Album of the Year nomination for Short n' Sweet.

In the video documenting her live reaction, Carpenter immediately bursts into tears, as her tour mates jump, shout, and celebrate in excitement.

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to her Grammy Album of the Year nomination for ‘Short n’ Sweet.’ pic.twitter.com/phhffnb0Hm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2024

The songstress scored a nomination in all of the "big four" categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This was a major triumph for the popstar, who released her debut single "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying" in 2014. She has since soared to new heights, earning her first number-one single on the Billboard Global 200 with "Espresso."

The video of her live reaction was taken on a tour bus, as Carpenter hits the road to bring her Short n' Sweet Tour across the country. The tour has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, with her vocals and stage production being praised by both fans and peers.

During a recent tour stop in Seattle, Washington, Carpenter took a moment to address Donald Trump's re-election, sharing on stage, "I feel so sorry for our country and all the women here, I love you so so so much. I really hope that the rest of the night you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it."

Carpenter is credited with having registered and engaged the most voters out of any artist by voter registration organization HeadCount. The 25-year-old was able to garner 35,814 voter registrations and convinced another 263,087 voters to take other actions outside of registering, HeadCount.org announced.