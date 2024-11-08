Zach Bryan's Troubling Reputation Allegedly Known in Music Circles: 'A Horrible Person'

Since parting ways with his former girlfriend, Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, Zach Bryan has found himself at the center of a storm of speculation and gossip.

It has been noted that Bryan is not well-received among individuals in the music industry, as he is known for his "horrible" behavior. This negative reputation was established well before the public learned about the LaPaglia controversy and their subsequent split.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, "He is a horrible person. He's so mean to everybody on his team. He's just kind of an a–hole."

Another insider revealed to the outlet, "Nashville is a male bro-dominated town, women are 'the tomatoes in the salad.' they get away with everything, there is no accountability."

Recent rumors suggest that the "Something In the Orange" singer may have offered financial compensation to LaPaglia in exchange for secrecy surrounding their relationship, but after carefully considering Bryan's alluring proposal, LaPaglia ultimately declined the financial assistance and labeled her former partner worthless.

"I didn't accept any money. I won't accept any money. I think it's beneath me. I think it's f****d up."

Per LaPaglia, the country singer has a history of offering bribes to ex-girlfriends to maintain secrecy about their relationships. In fact, another of Bryan's former partners has shared her story about the singer.

This comes amid Bryan made a public his decision to step away from touring just as his former partner LaPaglia leveled accusations of emotional abuse against him.

The announcement came through a post on Bryan's Instagram account on Thursday, shortly following the release of a snippet from the "BFFs" podcast by Barstool Sports, where LaPaglia expressed her fear of Bryan, citing how he had caused emotional harm and shattered her during their one-year relationship.

Starting his "Quittin' Time" tour this March, Bryan went on a series of performances across North America, with dates up until December 19. Despite the recent drama, he seems determined to proceed with his upcoming concerts.

In a recent Instagram post on Friday, he expressed his enthusiasm for finishing the tour and eagerly anticipated connecting with fans during his time on the road.