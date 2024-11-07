Brianna LaPaglia Says Ex-Boyfriend Zach Bryan Tried to Control What She Wore, Posted on Social Media

Brianna LaPaglia dished out more of her experiences with ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan.

On November 8, the BFFs podcast officially released its 198th episode, which delved into LaPaglia's rocky relationship with Bryan. During the episode, Dave Portnoy recalled LaPaglia's claim of Bryan not liking how she dressed at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

"He was unhappy with the dress you were wearing," Portnoy shared. "Then you told more which I never dreamed, like he's controlling your social media, as a team, do you want to speak to that? Because to me, that was like a crazy red flag."

LaPaglia then recollected her experience at the Golden Globes. According to her statement, she shared that that was the first time Bryan had tried to control what she wore or posted on social media.

LaPaglia brought up her Instagram photos at the event, which showed her wearing a gorgeous slit dress.

"That was the first time he really tried to control what I wore or what I posted, so I went to the Golden Globes and I posted a carousel of pictures," she shared. "He didn't like my dress, he said he didn't want to date someone that presents themselves that way."

"Then he unfollowed me, he unfollowed everyone, and when I flew home after the Golden Globes, like, he ruined my night." LaPaglia continued, "Everything good, anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me. He ruined my birthday, my tour, the Golden Globes."

"He makes me believe that I have to change my image to keep up with his or something."

However, LaPaglia shared that the craziest part of the ordeal was that Bryan had contradicted himself by reposting her photo on his Stories and complimenting her looks.

"The cherry on top of all of that was he reposted that picture of me on his Story and was like 'You are so beautiful," LaPaglia said.

Portnoy chimed in, "While freaking out behind the scenes."