SNL's Michael Che Compares R. Kelly and Trump: 'If White People Can Elect Their Felon, I Can Dance to Mine'

Michael Che has shared that one criminal is not better than another in a skit from Saturday Night Live.

In the latest "Weekend Update" segment on the show, Che and his co-host Colin Jost shared their thoughts on the Nov. 5 presidential election that saw Donald Trump win against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following Jost's quips about the United States being a "simulation," Che hit out at white liberals who "convinced" him that Harris had a chance to defeat Trump.

"How did I let y'all convince me that rural Pennsylvania would pick the Jamaican Indian lady? Clearly, I've been spending too much time around white liberals and their goofy optimism. It wasn't even close. At one point, Trump was so far ahead, they put in Bronny [James]," Che began.

He then took aim at the white people that voted for Trump and compared their support of him to R. Kelly.

"Y'all gonna let a man with 34 felonies lead the free world and be the president of the United States? That's it, I'm listening to R. Kelly again. I already do, but I'm gonna stop pretending I don't. If white people can elect their felon, I can dance to mine," Che said.

Kelly is serving a 20-year prison sentence for his conviction on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing children for sex. The singer has also been sentenced to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York. He was sentenced to 30 years in that case.

The singer is serving his prison sentence at a medium-security federal correctional center in Butner, North Carolina, and is expected to be released on Dec. 21, 2045, when he would be nearly 79 years old.

The cast member then took aim at the class disparities in America, sharing that the world's 10 wealthiest people made $60 billion after news broke of Trump's presidential win, joking about Trump being for the working class.

"Yup, the richest people immediately got richer. But don't worry, I'm sure yours is coming soon, Earl!" Che shared.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election with a final result of 312 electoral college votes to Harris' 226. Trump also won by 3 million in the popular vote as well. Harris previously made history as the first female Vice President.