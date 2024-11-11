Mattel 'Deeply Regrets' Shocking 'Wicked' Doll Packaging Error That Links to Adult Site

Mattel is apologizing after a packaging blunder accidentally shared a link to an adult website.

In a statement, Mattel said it was "made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls," which it said are primarily sold in the U.S., WANE15 reports.

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel 'Wicked' collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," the company said.

Mattel did not confirm whether this action included removing unsold products with the incorrect link from stores. The news outlet revealed that some of the Wicked dolls appeared to be no longer available or not in stock on sites like Amazon, Target and Mattel's website.

While the company works to remedy this error, they are recommending that consumers who already have the dolls to discard their packaging or obscure the link. Additionally, they are sharing that customers can contact Mattel's customer service for more information.

"Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children," the statement continued.

As previously reported, the dolls portray two witches, Glinda and Elphaba, who are portrayed in the movie by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. They were released as part of the merchandise for the upcoming Wicked movie due out on Nov. 22.

However, concern about the dolls' packaging began to spread on Nov. 9 when a post was shared to social media that revealed that the back of the box URL was misprinted from "www.wickedmovie.com" to "www.wicked.com," which links out to an adult website.

The dolls were first unveiled in July with the first pictures shared to Instagram that showcased what the dolls of Erivo and Grande looked like.

Part two of the Wicked movie is set to be released in 2025.