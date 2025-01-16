Keke Palmer Jokes That Battle Cry From 'Wicked' Song 'Defying Gravity' Is a 'Slave Hymn'

Keke Palmer is back at it with her signature humor, and this time, she's given a hilarious twist to Wicked's iconic "Defying Gravity" battle cry.

In a recent TikTok video for MTV featuring Palmer alongside SZA and Issa Rae, the True Jackson, VP star had fans in stitches when she jokingly referred to the song's dramatic high note as a "slave hymn."

The video, armed with the caption, "NO ONE'S GONNA BRING [Keke Palmer] DOWN," quickly went viral, sparking an outpouring of reactions from fans.

Many praised Palmer's comedic timing and Broadway-worthy vocals, with some even declaring her rendition a standout moment.

Keke Palmer doing the “Defying Gravity” battle cry in new MTV video. pic.twitter.com/kP874kSNFV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2025

Palmer belted out Elphaba's iconic cry with full theatrical flair, proving she's not just funny — she's got pipes.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't get enough, with one user writing, "Wait, she ate that!" Others reminisced about Palmer's theater roots, with posts like, "Real ones know Keke Palmer is a Broadway girl!"

Wait she ate that — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) January 16, 2025

real ones know Keke Palmer is a Broadway girl!! — Mari☀️ (@___justmari) January 16, 2025

While her powerful delivery earned plenty of applause, her quip about the song's battle cry as a "slave hymn" showcased her edgy sense of humor.

Some even likened her voice to Whitney Houston's, a claim that Palmer's fans happily ran with, as SoapCentral reported.

keke is our whitney and i’m breaking my silence pic.twitter.com/edWW0uBhZ5 — karl richards-umansky (@schmuckbass) January 16, 2025

This viral moment is part of Palmer's press tour for the upcoming film, One of Them Days, co-starring SZA.