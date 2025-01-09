Cynthia Erivo recently shared her vision of stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After her remarkable performance as Elphaba in the film adaptation of "Wicked," the 38-year-old performer was questioned about the dream character she envisions taking on next.

In her reply, she mentioned a legendary superhero from Marvel's roster.

During an interview to the National Board of Review, the 38-year-old aspires to become a part of the "X-Men" team in the iconic role of Storm who is also known as weather witch Ororo Munroe.

"I really want to play Storm," Erivo said. "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has. So I think there's a world in which we can do something ling that."

Cynthia Erivo tells NBR her next dream role is X-Men's Storm 👀🌩️ #NBRAwards #CynthiaErivo pic.twitter.com/LS8LNJekAv — National Board of Review (@NBRfilm) January 8, 2025

Just one Oscar shy of being an EGOT winner, Erivo has showed her versatility across a range of roles. From portraying a green-skinned witch to personifying the emotional depth of Celie Harris in "The Color Purple," her performances have surely captivated audiences.

Despite her talent, MCU fans remain hesitant to see her take on the iconic role.

yeah not in this world, that’s for sure. maybe in a world called ‘la la land’ you’ll find that shite — v_ (@v3rnun) January 8, 2025

No offense to her, but she’s not pretty enough. Storm is drop-dead gorgeous. I didn’t even think Halle Berry did her justice.



No one wants to see this lady play Storm.👎🏾 — Upstate Communications (@UpstateCommuni1) January 9, 2025

Oh FUCK no PLEASE no not shrek — bakedtortilla77 (@bakedtortilla77) January 9, 2025

How about they cast a non black woman just for shits and giggles. — cohete 🚀 (@cohete89) January 8, 2025

I’m sure she would be good in the role, but I’ll kindly hope for someone else sorry — BeholdMe Tuh! (@cion_nedes) January 8, 2025

I do not like her energy. It does not fit Storm. — Mercy the Buzzard⭕ (@MercyBuzzard13) January 8, 2025

I’m not calling her ugly but to play storm u need a little bit of height and a insane face card , my pick as of rn is Laura kariuki for a more younger storm then Anna diop or dewanda wise but my # is Laura pic.twitter.com/ygPXXJaCnU — T-artist33x (@TArtist33x) January 8, 2025

joining MCU is for actors who want to retire from real acting and are looking for something that’s more like a 9-5 … the pay stability is there but the art is so dead in those roles — Borg (@sol_roi) January 9, 2025

Disney prob licking their chops with this possibility — KOBS 👍👍 (@GriffinNW) January 8, 2025

Please she'd be even more hated than brie Larson 💀💀let's not and just give it to someone else — Balatro Freak (@NotTrendel1) January 8, 2025

Amid the repudiation, some expressed excitment about the possibility of Erivo taking on the iconic Marvel character.

Could so see her doing that! — AnnaJ - 🇺🇲🌌 ✝️✡️ (@rosebud_jurado) January 8, 2025

Would be epic — Block (@Block100x) January 8, 2025

she’d be a perfect storm…. — ໊ (@buffys) January 8, 2025

I speak for everyone when i say we all want this — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) January 8, 2025

I think Cynthia Erivo would make a great Storm. I think Zendaya or Zoe Kravitz would also do a great job as Storm. — Clark Kent (@DarkSupermanUSA) January 8, 2025

She should totally be in Marvel or DC. I am rooting for her 🥰 — Neuro ﾒ𝟶 🧠 MS, PhD(c) (@NeuroDataDefrag) January 9, 2025

There is still hope for sustained audience engagement as "Wicked," which is in its seventh week on the big screen, draws to a finale.

The film has made over $451 million in the US and about $235 million abroad, demonstrating its popularity at the box office. The movie "Wicked" has made $685 million worldwide.

It is approaching the milestone of $700 million at the global box office.