Cynthia Erivo recently shared her vision of stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
After her remarkable performance as Elphaba in the film adaptation of "Wicked," the 38-year-old performer was questioned about the dream character she envisions taking on next.
In her reply, she mentioned a legendary superhero from Marvel's roster.
During an interview to the National Board of Review, the 38-year-old aspires to become a part of the "X-Men" team in the iconic role of Storm who is also known as weather witch Ororo Munroe.
"I really want to play Storm," Erivo said. "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has. So I think there's a world in which we can do something ling that."
Just one Oscar shy of being an EGOT winner, Erivo has showed her versatility across a range of roles. From portraying a green-skinned witch to personifying the emotional depth of Celie Harris in "The Color Purple," her performances have surely captivated audiences.
Despite her talent, MCU fans remain hesitant to see her take on the iconic role.
Amid the repudiation, some expressed excitment about the possibility of Erivo taking on the iconic Marvel character.
There is still hope for sustained audience engagement as "Wicked," which is in its seventh week on the big screen, draws to a finale.
The film has made over $451 million in the US and about $235 million abroad, demonstrating its popularity at the box office. The movie "Wicked" has made $685 million worldwide.
It is approaching the milestone of $700 million at the global box office.
