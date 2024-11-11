Benny Blanco Makes 'Sexiest Man Alive' Issue and People Have Thoughts

Benny Blanco has been crowned as one of the sexiest men alive.

The music producer -- who's currently dating Selena Gomez -- spilled the beans on being named one the sexiest men alive in a new interview where he dished on how he maintains his sexy lifestyle.

Speaking to People for their annual issue, Blanco said that leaning how to cook for your partner is one of the sexiest things you can do.

"Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it — learn it," he said.

He also asserts the need to be chivalrous.

"Tell her how pretty she is. Chivalry's not dead," he added.

Blanco also credits how he dresses as one of the keys to maintaining his sex appeal.

"For me, I like to wear a lot of vintage clothing. Some people look good with really fresh clothing. Find your lane and rock it. Don't try to be someone else," he told the publication.

Furthermore, Blanco insists on smelling good and doing personal care to look his best at all times.

"Don't stink. Do all the stuff. I really think it's important to have good skin," he said.

Despite being named one of the sexiest men of the year and sharing insightful tips on how to be the sexiest for your partner, the internet has disagreed with Blanco being listed in the issue.

"This has to be a joke right..? RIGHT?????" questioned one person.

"This has to be a joke right..? RIGHT?????" questioned one person.

'It's not opposite day cmon...," added another.

'It's not opposite day cmon...," added another.

"Selena paid for this," chimed in another.

"Selena paid for this," chimed in another.

"Man we really haven't gotten a single break this year," another X user shared.

"Man we really haven't gotten a single break this year," another X user shared.

"Is the sexiest man alive in the room with us," one person said.

"Is the sexiest man alive in the room with us," one person said.

benny blanco featured on people's sexiest man alive countdown pic.twitter.com/ummX5jCDBR — ؘ (@selnwr) November 11, 2024

the rage and confusion that just went through my body when i thought benny blanco was being announced sexiest man alive… i’m gonna need a minute pic.twitter.com/JRlwBP8YNd — shelby jo ⛧ (she/her) (@pastureangel) November 11, 2024