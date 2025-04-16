Taylor Swift Stakes Her Claim at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding

Taylor Swift has made it crystal clear how she feels about Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco — she's all in.

Swift not only showed her support for the couple as they announced their engagement on Instagram but also joked that she was also involved in the upcoming nuptials.

In the comments section of Gomez's post, the "Cruel Summer" singer wrote, "Yes, I'll be the flower girl," a lighthearted response that quickly racked up nearly 2 million likes.

Gomez and Blanco have yet to reveal a date or details about their wedding, but obviously, Swift will be on standby when that happens.

Gomez and Swift first got in touch in 2008, with the help of the Jonas Brothers — Swift dated Joe Jonas, and Gomez briefly dated Nick Jonas. The flings may not have lasted long, but the pop divas' friendship has remained strong through the years.

Gomez has previously spoken out about her love for Swift as a rare true friend in Hollywood that she's been able to sustain over the years.

"I've never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," Gomez told Rolling Stone in 2022. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor."

A Fresh Start For Gomez

And Swift's response to Gomez dating Blanco is a vast 180 from early reports of how she felt during the singer's tumultuous on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber. The Grammy winner never addressed Bieber directly, but her close friendship with Gomez implied she was very worried over her well-being at the time.

Gomez also cleared the air regarding her new project with her fiancé. The 30-year-old singer, actress, and songwriter has pushed back against theories among her fans that her new collaborative album, "I Said I Love You First," is mainly based on her previous romance with Bieber. Speaking to Spotify in a recent interview, Gomez explained that the project represents a wider range of feelings. However, in the eyes of many listeners, they are free to view it differently.

Gomez further said, "My fans are going to take what they want from it, and I get that. But most of the album isn't about what people may go to."

Despite her comments, speculation has not subsided. Now, online sleuths have been scouring lyrics, and certain songs such as "How Does It Feel to be Forgotten" and "Don't Take It Personally" reflect her split from Bieber and the aftermath. However, according to Gomez, the album, while intensely personal, is not a message to one person.

An Affair That Won't Leave the Public Eye

More than seven years after Gomez and Bieber officially called it quits for good, people are still very much hung up on their past.

Now and then, their on-off loop of a relationship, which lasted almost a decade, resurfaces as a topic of conversation when a new song suits back to that era or there's a viral moment somehow chalked back to that time. Fans still want to know, however, what the twelve months leading up to the end of the relationship really looked like.

In late 2017, the exes gave their romance another shot before they parted ways for good in March 2018. A few months later, Bieber was openly dating model Hailey Baldwin. He was married to Hailey by that September — which fans and media alike deemed quick.