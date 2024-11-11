'Abbot Elementary's Zack Fox Got Married and The Internet Isn't Having It: 'Wedding Looking Like It Costs $5'

Actor, comedian and DJ Zack Fox got married to his partner of six years over the weekend, and the internet has had quite the reaction.

Fox, 35, met Kat Matutina, 45, back in 2018 through mutual friends. Toughing through long-distance and quarantine, their relationship has stood the test of time. They've shared much of their relationship online, including being parents to their chihuahua, Kiwi.

Matutina, who works in the food and wellness industry, is of Filipino descent. She works as the founder of Mayumi Goods and Mayumi Market, an AAPI community marketplace that specializes in organic skincare, non-toxic candles, and sustainable housewares.

She announced their engagement in March 2022, sharing a video of her impressive and unique engagement ring via Instagram.

The couple married during an intimate ceremony on November 9th in Los Angeles, California. Fox took over DJ duties for his own wedding, which boasted celebrity guests like co-star Quinta Brunson and Rico Nasty.

Zack Fox got married yesterday 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/OlqvPqB9W3 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 10, 2024

Zack Fox was the DJ at his own wedding. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/KiZlz5ziKY — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 11, 2024

Social media hasn't received the news very positively, as the Abbott Elementary star recently found himself as an internet heartthrob. Many were unaware he was in a long-term relationship, finding out the hard way upon the announcement of the wedding.

ZACK FOX IS GETTING MARRIED??? pic.twitter.com/HBXF85HsSo — amanda ᥫ᭡ (@amandajalisha) November 9, 2024

zack fox getting married today ion wanna talk to nobody im not in the mood fr — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) November 9, 2024

Fans also criticized the wedding, noting that it "looked cheap" and questioned why Fox donned a corduroy suit.

This wedding looking like it costs $5 https://t.co/9ZcRxES2wp — one of your lil friends ✨ (@jilleeann_) November 11, 2024

Despite the emotional reaction, Fox and his new wife seem to be enjoying newlywed life, as Fox shared an Instagram meme that read, "If anyone out there is feeling depressed feeling bad or sick or whatever I just want you to know that I feel pretty good."