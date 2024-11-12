Liam Payne Sent Explicit Photos to Ex Maya Henry's Family, Threatened Revenge Porn: Court Docs

More details about the days before Liam Payne's passing have come to light.

In new documents obtained, the "For You" singer was revealed to have allegedly sent his ex, Maya Henry, explicit photos of himself.

Page Six has obtained the documents and they report that a cease and desist letter was sent to Payne, his attorney and agents on Oct. 9, one week before Payne fell to his death from a third-story balcony.

Henry's lawyers allege that Payne had "repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos in the past to Maya Henry, and Maya's family members."

The cease and desist also states that Payne was allegedly trying to distribute "intimate visual material" of Henry in an "intimate fashion" and was actively communicating with third parties to help distribute the content.

The letter states that Henry was notified of the ongoings by a woman on Instagram when she was messaged by her on Oct. 6.

"The main reason I reached out is because he started blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email, and when I asked who it was, he started asking me if I wanted nudes of you/ his current gf," the message reportedly read.

His current girlfriend at the time was presumably Kate Cassidy, whom he was with days prior to his death.

The woman alleges that she refused Payne's offer, and added that she wanted to give Henry "a heads up that he offered that."

Despite being blocked, the woman alleges that Payne continued to try to contact her.

"I stopped answering him for a while and he messaged me on an iCloud account, a few different phone numbers as well as a Snapchat [account]," the person alleges.

"Send me f--king and sucking vids. Did I ever send you ones of Maya??? or any of my exes?" one of the messages Payne sent allegedly read.

After this, Henry's lawyers threatened to take "criminal action" or file civil lawsuits against Payne should he "defame, threaten, harass or intimidate" her or her family.

They also noted that Henry would seek punitive damages for an unspecified amount.

The letter revealed that Payne had 10 days to respond to it and to share that he would cease and desist "from taking any actions that may relate directly or indirectly to the dissemination, communication or transfer of the alleged images."

Page Six reports that it is unclear if Payne was able to respond to the letter before his death on Oct. 16.

There have been several details about Payne's death that have come to light after his passing. Recently, a suspect under investigation by the police claimed that he and Payne engaged in drug use together, but that did not provide the singer with any drugs.

At the time of his death, Payne was revealed to have pink cocaine in his system as well as multiple other substances.