Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Was Reportedly 'Overly Flirtatious' With Other Women as Split Rumors Intensify

Jessica Simpson's recent Instagram post about a comeback has many speculating that she will be doing it alone.

According to a new report, her husband, Eric Johnson, was crossing the line with inappropriate interactions with women while under the influence of alcohol.

Entertainment Tonight reports that there have been "rumors and rumblings about Eric being overly flirtatious during their relationship -- especially when he drinks."⁠

A source also tells the outlet that it has been difficult for Simpson to "navigate their marital issues on top of trying to take care of herself and family."⁠

In images shared to her Instagram account on Nov. 12, Simpson sparked speculation that there was a rumored split about to take place with her and Johnson.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she shared alongside the post.

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," she added.

The cryptic post sent many in the comments questioning her relationship status.

"Sounds like a breakup album to me! It's always been strange I felt like something was holding you back," one person said.

"I am guessing she is divorced because she has been cryptic for months. Amazing no one can stay with a spouse for better or worse. So sad," shared another.

This was not the first time that Simpson and Johnson sparked breakup rumors. In October Simpson fueled breakup speculation when she stepped out without her wedding ring at LAX airport and didn't post about her husband on social media for his birthday.

Additionally, fans pointed out that she now follows her ex, John Mayer, on Instagram, though it is unclear if she always had or if this was a new development. Previously, the former couple had a memorable fallout after she ended their relationship in 2010 after dating on-and-off for four years.

While Simpson has not commented to confirm any news of a breakup, her sister, Ashlee Simpson, shut down any speculation of a potential divorce.

TMZ cameras caught up with her and asked if Jessica was single now. This led Ashlee to respond with a simple but definitive, "No."