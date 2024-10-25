Jessica Simpson's 'Crazy Mood Swings' Raise Concerns About Future of Marriage to Eric Johnson: Report

Jessica Simpson is allegedly facing the possibility of divorce from her husband, Eric Johnson.

Insiders have revealed that their marriage, which was once strong, has gradually weakened over time, and it's all allegedly due to Simpson's erratic behavior.

An insider reported to In Touch, "Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings, and Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance."

"Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this," they added.

Another source told Life & Style magazine, "Eric's been dealing with a lot of Jessica's baggage for a long time."

The source went on, "She'll be yelling for Joy one minute, then start crying and hide in a bedroom for a day. They both want what's best for their children, but as far as their marriage goes, you fear it's just a matter of time. Eric is at his breaking point."

Johnson had reportedly distanced himself to Simpson over a year ago. As detailed by In Touch, the source mentioned, "Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know."

They added, "He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."

Speculation about a potential divorce surged on September 15 after the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer failed to acknowledge her husband's birthday. Rather than celebrating with a birthday post, she opted to reshare a video originally posted by actor Tyrese Gibson on her Instagram Stories.

The singer-actress also stopped wearing her wedding ring in the last few weeks and failed to feature her husband in social media posts.

Simpson and Johnson exchanged vows in 2014, and their close friends often attribute the latter's support to the transformation of the former pop sensation as she overcame a challenging alcohol dependency, which she successfully conquered in 2017.

Music Times could not independently verify the outlets' claims.