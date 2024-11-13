Tori Kelly Confirmed to Perform at 2024 National Women's Soccer League Fan Fest

Grammy-award-winning singer Tori Kelly has made headlines for her upcoming activity.

On November 12, Kelly was confirmed to perform at the 2024 NWSL Fan Fest on November 23, according to the National Women's Soccer League. The Fan Fest will also be available to the public before the Championship match starts.

Billboard also shared a press statement citing Julie Haddon, the Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer for NWSL.

According to the statement, the official described Kelly's attendance at the fan fest as an "exciting culmination" to the event's second season in partnership with Adobe. Haddon also shared that the event plans to celebrate game fans and everyone in the NWSL community.

On the NWSL's website, the Fan Fest is a pre-game event that invites fans to enjoy live music, games, food, and beverages. Fans will also get to see the appearances of NWSL players and engage in an autograph signing, as well as a photo op with the Championship trophy.

In other news, Kelly has been booked and busy due to her ongoing "Purple Skies" tour. Kickstarting the tour in August, Kelly managed to perform in various parts of Asia, North America, South America, and Europe.

Kelly also shared her enthusiasm, "Can't believe i get to finally announce this: we're taking the purple skies tour to asia & europe this year! I'm so excited to see u there!"