Madonna Splits From 28-Year-Old Boyfriend Akeem Morris: 'The Age Difference Became an Issue'

Madonna is single woman after a low-key breakup with Akeem Morris.

A new report reveals that the Queen of Pop split from Morris last month, shortly after the singer had posted him on her social media account.

The Daily Mail reveals what went wrong with the couple, citing age as a factor in their breakup.

"Madonna ran into the same issue with this boytoy as she has with all of her recent men. The age difference became an issue," a source told the publication.

However, they went on to note that there could have been some cheating going on in the relationship as well.

"They come from different time periods. Madonna felt Akeem had a wandering eye because he did," the source shared.

The pair appeared to be on good terms as the circumnavigated the world together, but once that stopped, the troubles began.

"When the globe-trotting stopped, the excitement stopped as well," the source added.

Despite the accusations of infidelity and the age difference, the source notes that the breakup between them was not dramatic and they parted ways without much issue.

"Ultimately it had run its course and there are no hard feelings or drama. It was just time for them to go their separate ways. Akeem is now living on an island, and Madonna is obviously in her UES pad working on her biopic," the source revealed.

Madonna and Morris were first linked in 2022 when he appeared on her cover of Paper Magazine. However, they did not officially start dating until this last summer the outlet reports, and Madonna had dated other men in between.

The split is said to have happened sometime around Halloween. However, the couple was seen wearing coordinating costumes in pictures posted to Madonna's Instagram account.

Madonna's latest breakup comes one year after the singer become ill from a bacterial infection. She was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, she was intubated overnight, but she has since overcame the illness.