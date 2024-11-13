Mariah Carey and this Gen-Z artist belong together.

In an interview with 'Buzzfeed,' published on Tuesday, November 11, Carey played with puppies while answering questions about her forthcoming music, her most underrated song, and wanting to get in the studio with Olivia Rodrigo.

When asked which artist she'd most like to work with in the video, Carey named Rodrigo, 21, as a dream collaboration.

"I think it could be fun to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo," she said. "My daughter is a really big fan, and we went to her concert — that was great. But I know she's not working for the rest of the year. That's what I heard."

The interview comes nearly four months after Carey and her twins she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — Moroccan and Monroe — went to see Rodrigo's Guts World Tour concert in Atlanta.

Elsewhere in the 'BuzzFeed' interview, Carey revealed which of her own tracks she thinks is the most underrated — and it is from her Charmbracelet album.

"Probably this song called 'Clown' from Charmbracelet. Just because, not everybody knows it, and I like that song. I think it's clever and pretty," she said.

"Clown" was never released as a single in the United States and remained an album track that is rumored to be about Eminem.

Charmbracelet was Carey's ninth studio album and was released in 2002 after the critical and commercial disappointment of Glitter. Charmbracelet failed to produce any major hits in the United States and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Carey's last studio album, 2018's Caution, was lauded by critics and was another top 10 hit on the Billboard 200 chart. The album produced the singles "With You" and "A No No."

The 55-year-old singer is currently on her holiday tour which extends into December.