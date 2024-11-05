Meek Mill Endorses Kamala Harris With New Song But Fans Can't Stop Bringing Up the Diddy Drama

Rapper Meek Mill, famously from Philadelphia, has publicly endorsed democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Releasing the two minute track "WHO YOU VOTING FOR," he puts it all on the table through his art by weighing the stakes of Trump's potential election for the Black community.

Rapper @MeekMill just dropped a new song on Instagram, to his 23 million followers, endorsing Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/nQlVdpBzno — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 4, 2024

The song is an honest and raw look into Mill's sentiments going into the 2024 election, rapping lines like "My homie said vote for Trump, you want that stimulus / They give immunity to cops, they'll probably finish us."

The swing state of Pennsylvania will play a pivotal role in the election, making Mill's endorsement particularly significant. As an artist with much influence over the young African American male demographic, the song may encourage last minute voters to show up to the polls.

Get up and vote!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 4, 2024

The rapper ended the roll-out by encouraging his Philly natives to go vote via X. While this move has been praised by many, others have made it a point to bring up his alleged involvement with Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing case.

Accused of sharing a sexual relationship with Diddy and being involved with his infamous "Freak Off" parties, Mill has denied all rumors. He declared on X that he will spend $100,000 to hire "an investigative team" who will help him "find out every specific detail" about how and why his name is being linked to Diddy's ongoing case.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case.... I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right,'" he said.

Concrete evidence proving Mill's involvement has yet to surface.