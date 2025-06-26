Kanye West 'Paid' Bianca Censori $100K to Wear Edible Lingerie: 'She Knows She's Essential to His Image'

Kanye West reportedly paid his wife, Bianca Censori $100,000 to wear an outfit made entirely of candy during a public appearance in New York over the weekend. The edible lingerie, a bra and panties set, was allegedly proposed by the rapper as part of his ongoing effort to keep Censori at the center of his highly curated image.

According to a source quoted by The US Sun, Censori initially declined to wear the revealing ensemble unless she was compensated. "She tells him she will wear them — if she's paid," the insider said, noting that many of the outfits West proposes aren't to her taste.

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori spotted wearing a bikini made out of candy in NYC today pic.twitter.com/lEMXWFbRHa — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 22, 2025

The payment was part of a larger agreement between the couple, in which West compensates Censori for a look or an event. The deal has reportedly resulted in payouts totaling close to $400,000 for various appearances, including a $120,000 fee for wearing a sheer dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"She's essentially monetizing her image," the source said, estimating she's earned nearly $3 million through this arrangement.

"She knows she's essential to his image," the insider told the outlet. "She wants her slice of the cake. She's being smart about it."

West was initially blindsided, but he's reportedly no longer fighting the arrangement. While the association is both transactional and personal, according to insiders, West is dependent on Censori's flashy ensembles to continue that "edgy persona" and keep the public interested.

Bianca Censori new hair looks so good pic.twitter.com/ayVD1KraGZ — ໊ (@QUEENP0P) June 19, 2025

Backlash in Europe as West Faces Rubicon Festival Controversy

While West pushes the boundaries of fashion stateside, his presence abroad is under intense scrutiny.

Increasingly, Slovaks are calling for the rapper to be dropped from the lineup of the upcoming Rubicon festival in Bratislava. More than 3,500 people have signed a petition criticizing his proposed appearance as an insult to historic memory and warning that it could attract extremist groups, reports The Guardian.

Organizations supporting the protest include Peace for Ukraine and Cities for Democracy. The petition cites West's track "Heil Hitler," which he dropped May 8, on the anniversary of Nazi Germany being defeated, and his previous sale of merchandise featuring swastikas.

Festival organizers, however, have touted Ye as a "hip-hop visionary" and a provocateur suited for their theme of "vision and provocation."

Back in New York, a spokesperson for West issued a tongue-in-cheek statement to Page Six regarding the candy outfit, claiming a fee of $250,000 was negotiated due to "creative differences regarding the upper breast-bearing pylons."

The rep went on to describe how Censori had allegedly eaten part of the outfit, "Nothing remains of the lower section of the garment—not even the string."

Despite the spectacle, those close to Censori say she's in complete control. "She knows exactly what she's doing," a second source told The US Sun. "She's turning every outfit into a paycheck." That same source stated that Censori is now a celebrity "in her own right," and that West relies on her more than ever to stay in the spotlight.

"The truth is he needs her," the insider said. "Without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn't pay nearly as much attention to him."