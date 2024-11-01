Kanye West has reportedly been making a documentary in secret over the last six years, aiming to explain his "public transformation" through a "commitment to the truth," according to new details about the mysterious project that emerged this week.

Now in post-production and with an exclusive promo reel screening set for Nov. 7 at the 2024 American Film Market festival in Las Vegas, the documentary about Kanye West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — is being marketed by the production companies Goodfellas and Utopia with an eye to release the movie to a wider audience.

The film is titled In Whose Name? and contains exclusive and previously unseen footage, all captured by the documentary filmmaker Nicolas Ballesteros. It was produced by Ballesteros and co-producers Jack M. Russell and Shy Ranje, along with co-executive producer Justin Staple and associate producer David Bullock. Ballesteros previously directed several of West's music videos and specials.

"With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world's most controversial artist," a synopsis about the doc explains, as Variety reported on Friday (Nov. 1).

It continues, "The film follows Ye's ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom. Examining the culture that birthed the star, 'In Whose Name?' explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream."

A statement from Utopia and Goodfellas execs says, "We're thrilled to present 'In Whose Name?' at AFM, This powerful documentary offers an unfiltered view without narration, it invites audiences to draw their own conclusions on themes of fame, religion and power. We believe audiences globally deserve the chance to witness how one of the world's most influential figures navigates the complexities and contradictions of celebrity."

The movie arrives after Ye has encountered significant backlash over the last few years, leading to severed ties with brands and collaborators. The controversy escalated in 2022 when he made a series of antisemitic remarks and wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week, inciting online outrage.

Around that time, prominent companies such as Adidas and Balenciaga ended their partnerships with Ye, with Adidas even taking a financial hit to stop producing the Yeezy line of footwear. Ye ran for president in 2020 as an independent candidate, and despite receiving minimal votes, he announced intentions to run again in 2024.