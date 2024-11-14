Liam Payne's Last Days: Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Ultimatum Before His Tragic Death Revealed

Before Liam Payne's tragic death, his girlfriend issued an ultimatum: it was either her or the drugs.

Recent reports have surfaced suggesting that Kate Cassidy has disclosed details about her romance with Liam and the influence she had on his choices.

Their vacation in Argentina was overshadowed by the looming task of renewing Payne's visa for his planned move to the US. His history of substance abuse and rehab visits had caused his visa to expire, necessitating medical evaluations and drug screenings to secure clearance for his relocation.

After successfully passing his drug tests and being on the verge of receiving his visa once more, Payne was thought to have been drug-free.

Unfortunately, he retreated into old habits of substance abuse shortly after the tests.

An insider told The New York Post, "His drug use was causing a lot of drama. So she gave him an ultimatum: her or the drugs."

"He chose the drugs, so she had no choice but to remove herself from the situation. She thought she was doing tough love," they added.

Originally intending to spend only five days in the Latin American country, Payne and Cassidy ended up extending their stay to two weeks, much to the latter's dismay.

In a message shared on social media, the social media influencer expressed her strong dislike for staying in one location for an extended period. She stressed the importance of returning to their residence in Florida.

Cassidy has reportedly confided in her inner circle about feeling "hostage" during their prolonged vacation.

The insider added, "It was becoming very unhealthy for everyone. She hoped he would follow her back to Miami."

Tragedy struck when the former One Direction star fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor Argentinian hotel room on October 16. The loss of the singer was attributed to severe injuries resulting in both internal and external hemorrhaging.

Kate Cassidy pays tribute to Liam. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/s7hL444ATO — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) October 23, 2024

After Payne's tragic passing, Cassidy took to social media to share a moving tribute to her late love. She opened up about the deep feelings she had for him and how lost she feels without him by her side.

Cassidy also disclosed that the "Strip That Down" singer had intentions to pop the question to her by the conclusion of 2024.