Britney Spears' Child Support Ending Soon, But Financial Ties to Sons Might Persist

Britney Spears is close to wrapping up her child support payments for her sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18. But a lawyer revealed that her financial support for their lifestyles might continue for a while longer.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, the attorney representing ex Kevin Federline, has indicated that the "Baby One More Time" singer will still have ongoing financial obligations as per the terms of the judgment.

The lawyer told Page Six, "The regular and recurring child support payments would end, [but] there could be other expenses she volunteered to pay in certain categories even after they're of majority [age]."

While the specifics of the agreement between Federline and Spears weren't disclosed, Kaplan noted that expenses like college tuition could be part of what the pop star is financially responsible for.

Previously, the ex-DJ received a monthly payment of $40,000 from Spears until their eldest son turned 18 in September 2023.

With Jayden marking his 18th birthday on September 12, according to California regulations, child support is expected to cease upon high school graduation or by the time the child turns 19 at the latest, as mentioned by Kaplan.

In the near future, Jayden is set to graduate from his high school in Hawaii, where he has been living with his father, Preston, and half-siblings since August 2023.

Regarding Spears no longer providing child support, his 46-year-old ex expressed gratitude for her consistent payments throughout the children's younger years, as stated by Kaplan.

Britney Spears has reunited with her son Jayden following his 18th birthday, Page Six reports:



“They have been spending a lot of time together in California. Britney is thrilled to have her baby back, and everything is moving in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/dXx4WwqcO0 — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) November 11, 2024

This comes amid Jayden recently reconnected with his mother after a long period of estrangement. Sources shared with the outlet earlier this week that the mother-son pair has been bonding and spending significant time together.

"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction."

Federline was also reportedly informed about Jayden's intention to visit his mother in Los Angeles.

According to Kaplan, "He very close with all of his kids. If the boys feel comfortable improving their relationship with their mom, Kevin's all for that."

"Both these boys are adults. Kevin is supportive of them making their own decisions and what they feel is best for them."