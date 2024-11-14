Lizzo Jumps to Bluesky, Leading Celebrity Exodus from X

Lizzo is seeing nothing but Bluesky in her future.

As several other stars flee X ad flocking to Bluesky, Lizzo is the latest to join the charge on leaving the social media platform following the 2024 election and X owner Elon Musk's outspoken support for President-Elect Donald Trump.

Posting a mirror selfie showing off her white bathrobe on Instagram, Lizzo shared why she is making the switch between the platforms.

"I hate the internet," she said.

"Anyways I joined bluesky cus we're leaving toxicity in 2024," she added who also shared the news on her Story and wrote, "#TheGreatMigration."

Lizzo has not used her X account since September 2023.

"I was out lizzo'd & I'll never be out lizzo'd again. Wait... are we having fun on the internet again?" her first post on the platform read.

Bluesky has seen over a million new users in the week-plus since Trump won the 2024 presidential election over Kamala Harris, whom Lizzo and several other musicians had backed.

Previously, Musk purchased X for $44 billion from Bluesky founder Jack Dorsey in 2022 before rebranding the site as X. Musk has been a longtime supporter of Trump and has even secured a position on the President Elect's cabinet. Musk is set to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Lizzo leaving X comes as other celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Lemon deactivated their accounts.

"I've loved connecting with all of you on X, but it's time for me to leave the platform. I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose," Lemon said in his final X post.

My statement on leaving Twitter pic.twitter.com/9tYcfqHhhC — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 13, 2024

Curtis simply shared a screenshot of her account being deactivated.

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference," she captioned her post.