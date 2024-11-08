Lizzo's Love Note to Fans in Post-Election Video Draws Attention for All the Wrong Reasons

Lizzo is getting mixed reactions on social media after a video revealed her unconventional pen-holding technique when she wrote a note.

The clip, which Lizzo posted on Thursday, two days after the U.S. presidential election, shows her writing, "Sending love to everyone in the world."

But it wasn't her message that turned the most heads; it was her unusual pen grip that got fans and critics talking.

People headed to social media straight away to show their disbelief that she held a pen the way that she did.

One critic wrote, "The teacher in me is like, what is going on with this pencil grip?" while someone else wrote, "Dude, that's the craziest method of holding a pen I've ever seen."

A few fans were worried, though, with one saying, "Bruh, seeing you hold the pen like that gives me anxiety."

Among all the roasting, there were some supportive voices, too. Another fan responded, "Wait, oh my god, I grip the pen the same way! I was bullied throughout my entire time in school. And into adulthood. (Love to all.)"

Another fan called Lizzo the "Cutest lefty that I have ever seen."

Other comments are:

The video follows on from Lizzo's controversial Halloween costume earlier this week. She was in a dramatic costume in which she painted her entire body red and put on a chest plate boasting over-the-top features.

In the post to accompany the video, she also included a link to a website that sells an eight-inch statue of her Halloween persona for $350.